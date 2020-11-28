Storm system to travel across South as California sees wildfire threat

More
A storm system developing this weekend could possibly create multiple hazards, including heavy rain, strong thunderstorms and snow.
0:54 | 11/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Storm system to travel across South as California sees wildfire threat

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"A storm system developing this weekend could possibly create multiple hazards, including heavy rain, strong thunderstorms and snow.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74434025","title":"Storm system to travel across South as California sees wildfire threat","url":"/WNT/video/storm-system-travel-south-california-sees-wildfire-threat-74434025"}