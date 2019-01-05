Transcript for Student: Alleged gunman sat in class for 10 minutes before opening fire

Next, to the news conference late today after that deadly shooting at the university of North Carolina at Charlotte. A gunman opening fire on the last day of classes. Police running into that building. Tonight, what the shooter allegedly told them when they arrested him. And the young student hero who tackled the gunman, saving lives while losing his own. ABC's Steve osunsami is in Charlotte tonight. Reporter: Students who survived the gunfire in an anthropology class on this Charlotte campus tell us that the accused gunman sat down for ten minutes before he got up and started shooting. All of a sudden, bang, bang, bang, bang. And then everyone just started running. Reporter: Jack Seigle says he's only alive today because he was sitting on the opposite end of the classroom. Yesterday could have been your last day. It definitely could've. If he had went into the other entrance, I would be dead. I wouldn't be here talking to you right now. I would be dead. Reporter: Two students did die. We have multiple victims in here. We're going to need multiple ambulances. Reporter: Police say they were 19-year-old Ellis Parlier and 23-year-old Riley Howell, who died a hero. The young athlete didn't just fight with the accused gunman, he knocked the guy off his feet. Unfortunately, he gave his life in the process. But his sacrifice saved lives. Reporter: He was a strong young man who loved "Star wars," snowboarding and going to the lake. His family shared these photos and tell us they're heartbroken. So is the school's chancellor. I can't imagine being in the position of these parents. I just can't imagine. Reporter: Here's what 22-year-old Tristan Terrell had to say as he was being arrested. Can you tell us what happened? I went into a classroom and shot some guys. Reporter: He's charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder for wounding 19-year-old drew pascaro and three other students. Let's get right to Steve and Steve, I know the suspect is in court tomorrow? Reporter: Yes, David. He appears in court tomorrow behind me is Kennedy hall, where those two young people were killed. Those stairs you see and where I'm standing right now, is where students went running for their lives. We saw a line of students today meeting with grief and trauma counselors. David? Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.