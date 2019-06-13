Students stranded at airport because of storms get help from Delta

Two Delta agents contacted headquarters and managed to find a spare, empty plane to fly the group of fifth graders and chaperones from Oklahoma City to Virginia.
1:15 | 06/13/19

