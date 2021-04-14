Transcript for Students surprise teacher with Zoom ‘thank you’

Finally tonight here, we're grateful to our teachers in this pandemic. And the students are, too. The teacher, "America strong." Tonight, the surprise thank you for a teacher in this pandemic. We're going to look at probability. Reporter: Ms. Wendy Franklin a biology teacher at Winston churchil high school in potomac, Maryland. She asks why none of her students are on camera. Ms. Franklin? Yeah? Well, the whole class wanted to thank you for being such a warm and bright and happy person during this whole semester. Oh, I'm going to cry. Reporter: Each of the students holding their own thank yous. Aw, thank you, guys, that's so sweet. I very much appreciate it. Thank you, Ms. Franklin. How am I supposed to teach now? Geez, I'm teared up. We couldn't do it without you. You're such a great teacher. Reporter: And the students on why they did it. And Ms. Franklin, too. What I can tell you, David, is that that thank you message nearly made my heart explode with gratitude. Gratitude for Ms. Franklin and all of our teachers. I'll see you tomorrow.

