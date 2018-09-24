Students treated for minor injuries after school bus crash

More
The bus veered of the road in Pennsylvania and rolled onto its side; the crash is under investigation.
0:09 | 09/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Students treated for minor injuries after school bus crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58053015,"title":"Students treated for minor injuries after school bus crash","duration":"0:09","description":"The bus veered of the road in Pennsylvania and rolled onto its side; the crash is under investigation.","url":"/WNT/video/students-treated-minor-injuries-school-bus-crash-58053015","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.