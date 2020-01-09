New study raises questions about effectiveness of COVID-19 face shields

A new study found that fluid droplets could travel around the plastic face shield and spread over a larger area and researchers found that regular cloth or medical masks provide more effective defense
0:24 | 09/01/20

Transcript for New study raises questions about effectiveness of COVID-19 face shields

