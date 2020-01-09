-
Now Playing: This mom created a ‘drinkable’ mask
-
Now Playing: Road trip reckoning over historic names
-
Now Playing: Voices of the vulnerable facing eviction
-
Now Playing: Doctor reunites with delivered baby 6 months later
-
Now Playing: Police say a couple kidnapped 1-year-old baby at gunpoint
-
Now Playing: Airplane pilots spot a person wearing a jetpack and flying at 3,000 feet
-
Now Playing: Boyfriend of Breonna Taylor speaks out about police shooting
-
Now Playing: 2 desperate high water rescues
-
Now Playing: New York City delays opening public schools to avoid teachers’ strike
-
Now Playing: Trump visits Kenosha to tour damaged buildings after police shooting of Jacob Blake
-
Now Playing: ‘Real Housewives’ stars create masks to benefit front-line workers
-
Now Playing: Summer Reading Squad: ‘Ghost Squad’
-
Now Playing: Rise in COVID-19 infection rates for children at school?
-
Now Playing: Delta Air Lines CEO on fees, furloughs and diversity
-
Now Playing: Kentucky governor on rising COVID-19, Breonna Taylor shooting death
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg holds court at wedding
-
Now Playing: Millions at risk of eviction as rent comes due
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman’s secret struggle