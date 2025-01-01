Sugar Bowl postponed after deadly New Orleans truck attack

The annual college football game was delayed from Wednesday to Thursday. University of Georgia, one of the schools scheduled to play, said one of its students was critically injured in the attack. 

January 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live