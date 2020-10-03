Will the Summer Olympics be postponed?

More
The Wall Street Journal says a member of Tokyo's organizing committee is dismissing the idea of holding the games without fans.
0:12 | 03/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Will the Summer Olympics be postponed?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"The Wall Street Journal says a member of Tokyo's organizing committee is dismissing the idea of holding the games without fans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69516917","title":"Will the Summer Olympics be postponed?","url":"/WNT/video/summer-olympics-postponed-69516917"}