Supreme Court announces Title 42 can temporarily remain in place

The Department of Homeland Security has predicted as many as 18,000 people could cross the border every day if Title 42 was lifted.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live