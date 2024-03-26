Supreme Court hears arguments in abortion pill case

The Supreme Court appeared highly skeptical of a challenge brought by a group of anti-abortion doctors to Food and Drug Administration regulations governing the abortion pill mifepristone.

March 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live