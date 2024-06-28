Supreme Court limits scope of obstruction charge against Capitol rioters

The Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors went too far in using an obstruction law to charge individuals who took part in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

June 28, 2024

