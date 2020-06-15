Supreme Court protects LGBTQ civil rights

More
Six justices ruled that that employers can no longer discriminate against employees “merely for being gay or transgender.”
2:00 | 06/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Supreme Court protects LGBTQ civil rights

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:00","description":"Six justices ruled that that employers can no longer discriminate against employees “merely for being gay or transgender.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71265008","title":"Supreme Court protects LGBTQ civil rights","url":"/WNT/video/supreme-court-protects-lgbtq-civil-rights-71265008"}