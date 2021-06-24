Supreme Court rules on schools' authority over free speech

The court ruled nearly unanimously that a Pennsylvania school district violated a cheerleader’s First Amendment rights when it suspended her from the team for a vulgar post on Snapchat sent from home.
2:03 | 06/24/21

