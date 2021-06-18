Supreme Court upholds Obamacare

For the third time, the Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The justices voted 7-2 in a majority conservative Court, including a vote from Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
4:03 | 06/18/21

