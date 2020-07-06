Transcript for Surfer killed by shark off coast of New South Wales

To the "Index" now. And the deadly shark attack overseas. A 60-year-old surfer killed off the coast of new south Wales, Australia. Video capturing the massive, ten-foot great white after it bit the man's leg. Rescuers saying they had to fight off the shark while trying to pull the victim to shore. Jet skis and boats also trying to chase the animal away. Beaches in the area now closed for 24 hours. It's the third fatal shark attack in Australia this year. And the longtime college football coach placed on leave amid racism allegations. Iowa hawkeyes announcing strength coach Chris Doyle now under an independent review. It comes after several former players, many currently in the NFL, took to social media to allege unfair treatment of black players while under Doyle's supervision. And a passing to note. Legendary debate coach Dr. Thomas Freeman has died. He trained thousands of students during his 70 years of teaching at Texas southern university. Thomas telling ABC news last year that his life's mission was to inspire the next generation to fight for freedom and equality. He was 100 years old. And scientists have discovered the largest known mayan ceremonial structure. The massive structure discovered in Mexico's tabasco state. The site lies under dense ranch lands and was found using a laser scanning technique to create a 3D map of the surface below. Researchers believe it could date as far back as 1,000 B.C.

