The surprise tribute to Alex Trebek

More
A contestant in last night’s “Tournament of Champions” did know the answer to “Final Jeopardy” but wrote “We Love You Alex” instead, clearly choking up Trebek.
0:26 | 11/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The surprise tribute to Alex Trebek

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"A contestant in last night’s “Tournament of Champions” did know the answer to “Final Jeopardy” but wrote “We Love You Alex” instead, clearly choking up Trebek.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66954195","title":"The surprise tribute to Alex Trebek","url":"/WNT/video/surprise-tribute-alex-trebek-66954195"}