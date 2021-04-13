-
Now Playing: Civil rights lawyer reacts to ER doctor's testimony at Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Actor empowers communities to push for police reform
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 13, 2021
-
Now Playing: By The Numbers: Arclight Cinemas & Pacific Theatres to close
-
Now Playing: Legal Expert: Defense uses Floyd’s past interactions with police as argument
-
Now Playing: Medical Expert: The J&J vaccine 'pause' is a 'concern'
-
Now Playing: Arrests made in 1996 Kristin Smart cold case
-
Now Playing: College senior makes softball history with perfect game
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors rest their case, defense begins in Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Police chief, officer who shot and killed Duante Wright resign
-
Now Playing: US urges a pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, after people get blood clots
-
Now Playing: The Death of George Floyd: Day 12 recap of Derek Chauvin's trial
-
Now Playing: Key moments from Day 12 of the Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Jessalyn Gilsig says John Stamos doesn’t know anything about sports
-
Now Playing: Inside look at congresswomens’ first 100 days in Congress
-
Now Playing: Could Pfizer mRNA technology help fight cancer?
-
Now Playing: How to fix ‘pandemic posture’
-
Now Playing: How this ER nurse turned restaurant owner overcame pandemic challenges
-
Now Playing: Minnesota senator addresses Daunte Wright shooting