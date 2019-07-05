Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of decorated police veteran

More
Darian Atkinson, who is accused of killing Officer Robert McKeithern outside the police station in Biloxi, appeared to smile at officers.
0:13 | 05/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of decorated police veteran
To be indexed the suspect arrested for the deadly shooting and a veteran officer in Biloxi dairy an actress and appearing to smile while being led into the police station is accused of murdering officer Robert Mick Keith and husband and stepfather. No word on a motive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"Darian Atkinson, who is accused of killing Officer Robert McKeithern outside the police station in Biloxi, appeared to smile at officers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62888775","title":"Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of decorated police veteran","url":"/WNT/video/suspect-arrested-deadly-shooting-decorated-police-veteran-62888775"}