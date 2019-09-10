Transcript for Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at German synagogue

And next, to that horrific image from overseas tonight, an alleged hate crime in Germany. A gunman targeting a synagogue on the holy day of yom kippur. Video shows the heavily-armed gunman firing down a street, reloading several times. He was unable to get inside the synagogue, but an explosive he tried to throw into the synagogue cemetery missed its intended target. He shot a woman passing by and then the gunman allegedly firing at a shop nearby, killing a man there. And all of it, we have learned, he tried to stream live. Police now have him in custody at this hour. ABC's James Longman from Germany tonight. Reporter: The shots ringing out at noon in the eastern German city of Halle. A man, appearing dressed in World War ii-style military gear, calmly firing and reloading his weapon in the middle of a busy street. The attack carried out at two separate locations, at a synagogue observing yom kippur services. This the holiest day of the jewish calendar. He tried to storm in, shooting at one door but it was locked. Then unsuccessfully attempting to use a makeshift bomb. "He wanted to throw what looked like a hand grenade or a firecracker, but it bounced off the door frame and exploded," this man says. Frustrated, police say he then kills his first victim before heading to a kebab shop blocks away. Inside, he kills one more before fleeing. Nearby residents told to shelter inside. Police able to trace that getaway car, arresting the suspect at 3:30. Tonight, German media reporting the suspect, Stephan Baillet, was possibly motivated by far right extremism. In a nation grappling with an uptick of anti-semitic and into immigrant crime. James Longman with us live tonight. And James, this gunman, sadly, using a similar tactic of other recent extremists who have tried to carry out these attacks and livestream the shooting? Reporter: That's right, David. He posted a video of the attack online, but that's since been removed. And he had written about killing people he described as nonwhite, especially Jews. As bad as this attack was, it could have been a lot worse. His gun kept jamming. Those makeshift bombs didn't really work and thankfully those synagogue doors remained closed. David?

