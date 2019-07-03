Transcript for Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting 2, including US marshal

And we begin tonight with the breaking news. That urgent manhunt for the suspect who shot and killed a deputy, working with U.S. Marshals. That suspect was surrounded and we've just learned moments ago, he's now under arrest. He was taken into custody a short time ago. This all began in Rockford, Illinois. Dozens of officers rushing to the scene. The suspect jumping from that third floor hotel window, leading police on a high speed chase, then facing off with police in the middle of snowy weather. But tonight, authorities moments ago said they have their man, and ABC's Tom llamas is on the scene for us. Reporter: Tonight, a standoff between officers and an armed fugitive accused of shooting a sheriff's deputy. Officers are in distress at that location. Reporter: It started just after 9:00 A.M. U.S. Marshals from a fugitive task force arriving at this extended stay hotel in Rockford, Illinois, to serve an arrest warrant. They were fired upon by the suspect. One of the marshals was hit. Reporter: As the victims were raced to the hospital, officers from multiple agencies surrounding the hotel. But the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Floyd brown, got away, jumping out of a third floor window, fleeing in his silver Mercury marquis, rifle in hand. After that shooting, the gunman able to get a jump on police, driving more than an hour and a half here to Lynn doe. The standoff happening behind us and has been going on for hours. Police shutting down a portion of the interstate. Brown barricaded himself in his He has opened his door as if he was going to come out but subsequently shut the door. Reporter: Amid the standoff, news the deputy who brown shot died in the hospital. So, let's get to Tom llamas, live from the scene tonight. And Tom, as we said at the top of the broadcast there, the suspect now arrested, in custody tonight? Reporter: That's right, David. The takedown happened just moments ago. Behind me, you can see in the distance those flashing lights. And we were so far away, because the scene was so dangerous. State troopers launching at least three flash bangs, stunning that suspect. That's when the S.W.A.T. Team moved in. They took him out on a stretcher, David. He is alive, and police say tonight, he will be charged with that deputy's murder. Tom llamas, who has been on the scene all often.

