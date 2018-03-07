Transcript for Suspect in custody after double shooting at Kansas elementary school playground

Ck here in the state us, to the neighborhood on lockdown in a suburb O kansa city. Peopold to loc your doors. Heily armed police tracking down a gunman who shot two coworkers and then car jacked a SUV. Poliay it all began with an argument a construction site at a school that spiraledut of ntrol, and tonight, O of those workers isdead. Here's abclex Perez. Reporter: Just outsi Kansas City day,oments of chaos and panic. Advising a shooting, possibly two ents. Rter: After a construction crew W on this elementary school playground got into a disagreement.one of the workers pulling out a gun,iring at two other workers. Onof them in critical ndition tonight, thether, la dying. There wn argument that took pl and then, next thing you ow, there was some shooting. Reporter: The gunman, identified by ce as Anthony grabfleeing, leading police on a frantic manhunt. Unsuessfully trying to carjack one motorist He is armed and this is an armed carjacking. Reporter: -- Before confrontg another driver at gunpoint and stealing this black SUV. Authorities taking no chances, placing the surroug neighborho on high alert, warning residents, "If you live in this arplease locyour doors." About three hours after the shting, investigators finally catching up with the suspect, pinning him to the ound, gun drawn, taking him into custody, after hearked the stolen SUV outside the home of the person who the car,affling even investigators. It's wed, I'll give you at. S -- it is weird. Reportom, thecarjacking victim says he left hisell phone inside the car, a that's how police were ae to track down the suspect,ho has now been chargedh premeditated firs Degre murder. Tom? Ex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.