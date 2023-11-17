Suspect in girl's kidnapping faces new charges

Craig Ross Jr., the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl riding her bike in September, was charged with several new crimes, including sexual assault.

November 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live