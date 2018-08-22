Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder appears in court

More
The suspect in the Iowa murder case made his first court appearance as prosecutors say he kidnapped and killed college student Mollie Tibbetts while she was jogging.
1:48 | 08/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder appears in court

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57344169,"title":"Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder appears in court","duration":"1:48","description":"The suspect in the Iowa murder case made his first court appearance as prosecutors say he kidnapped and killed college student Mollie Tibbetts while she was jogging.","url":"/WNT/video/suspect-mollie-tibbetts-murder-appears-court-57344169","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.