Suspect in N.M. was training school shooters: Prosecutors

More
They said he allegedly taught at least one child to use an assault rifle.
0:15 | 08/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect in N.M. was training school shooters: Prosecutors
To the index chilling news about the children safe from that remote compound in northern New Mexico prosecutors today revealing new details. The but eleven children found living in filthy conditions at least one of the five suspects allegedly teaching some of the children to commit school shootings.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57118469,"title":"Suspect in N.M. was training school shooters: Prosecutors ","duration":"0:15","description":"They said he allegedly taught at least one child to use an assault rifle.","url":"/WNT/video/suspect-nm-training-school-shooters-prosecutors-57118469","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.