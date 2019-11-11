Suspect shot outside Louisville supermarket

More
Police responded to a call about gunshots inside a supermarket, and after a firefight in the parking lot with police, the suspect was fatally shot.
1:27 | 11/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect shot outside Louisville supermarket

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"Police responded to a call about gunshots inside a supermarket, and after a firefight in the parking lot with police, the suspect was fatally shot.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66899234","title":"Suspect shot outside Louisville supermarket","url":"/WNT/video/suspect-shot-louisville-supermarket-66899234"}