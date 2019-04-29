Transcript for Suspect in synagogue shooting charged with one count of murder

We are also learning more at this hour about the deadly synagogue attack near San Diego. The FBI actually received a tip five minutes before the attack. Tonight, the parents of the suspect breaking their silence now. The 19-year-old gunman opening fire during passover services. His parents saying their son is, quote, now part of the history of evil. He was a straight-a student who played the piano. So, what happened? ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman on the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, just five minutes before that deadly chaos erupted at the synagogue, the FBI got anonymous tips about the gunman's threatening social media post. But there wasn't enough time. Getting another caller who stated there's a shooting at the synagogue then disconnected. Reporter: 19-year-old nursing student John earnest allegedly opening fire during sabbath services. 60-year-old Lori gilbert-kaye his first victim. Rabbi yisroel Goldstein shot in both hands. I think she took the bullet for the whole congregation. Reporter: Oscar Stewart heard those shots and, even though he was unarmed, sprinted towards the sound. I didn't think about what I was doing. Instinctively, I just ran towards him. I yelled, I'm going to kill you. Reporter: Stewart, an Iraq war veteran, apparently startling the gunman, chasing him out of the synagogue. I got to his car, he gets in his car, he raises his weapon and I took, with all my force, I hit the side of the car with all my might. He drops the weapon again and he gets the ignition, he turns the ignition on the car. Reporter: Earnest speeding away, but caught one mile later. Tonight, earnest charged with one count of murder for the shooting at the synagogue and a hate crime for torching a mosque last month. And now, those questions. How a 19-year-old classically trained pianist, a straight-a student, became radicalized, allegedly posting a hate-fueled public message saying he wanted to kill Jews. His distraught parents releasing a statement, saying, "How our was attracted to such darkness is a terrifying mystery to us." This evening, lines of mourners standing in the rain to bid a final good to Lori gilbert-kaye. That woman is so benif lent, such a kind, Jen ris fill land Poe pis. She's one of those people, you call at 2:00 in the morning, she'll be there. And Matt Gutman joins us outside the synagogue tonight. We're now hearing about the rush to save that woman that was shot and killed. Several people were performing cpr on her, including her husband, who then realized it was his wife? Reporter: Yeah, her husband, David, is a physician, and he instinctively jumped into action, helping the woman lying prone on the synagogue lobby floor and only after doing those chest compressions and realized it was hopeless, he went to feel her pulse, recognized his wife's face and fainted. But today, he says he hopes will be a celebration of her life. David? Matt Gutman, thank you. There is a breaking headline out of Hawaii at this hour.

