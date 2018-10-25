Transcript for 4 more suspected bombs found, bringing total to 10: Authorities

comes after a day of discoveries yet again, beginning before the sun even came up in New York City, sirens and real concern outside yet another location. And word as I mengtsed vice president Biden targeted, as well. ABC's gio Benitez with how this all unfolded today. Reporter: This was the scene in New York City. A bomb containment vehicle carrying another suspected pipebomb to a secure facility. Inside that truck, a potentially deadly device that arrived in a package, this time, addressed to Robert de Niro. An outspoken critic of president trump. Tonight, that all-out manhunt, four more bombs discovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to ten. Late today, the FBI warning. These devices should be considered dangerous. Report any suspicious package to law enforcement and it is worth repeat egg, do not touch, do not move, do not handle any suspicious or unknown package. Reporter: Tonight, we now know how they discovered the M Boen sent to de Niro. It turns out the man hired to go through his mail is a retired NYPD detective and had seen the other packages carrying suspected bombs on the news. This package looked just like them and he called the bomb squad early this morning. We got a level one, suspicious package. The device was removed successfully, thank god there were no injuries. Reporter: Then, at 10:35 this morning, the FBI announcing two more devices in Delaware, both addressed to vice president Joe Biden. A postal worker making the discovery and reporting it to a supervisor. My first instinct was to get all of the employees out of the building safely and then to, you know, just follow protocol. Reporter: The packages all sharing the same characteristics. Six American flag postage stamps, padded yellow Manila envelopes, a pipe bomb-looking device inside. And tonight, law enforcement officials tell ABC news, they believe all ten suspected pipe bombs went through the U.S. Postal system, sent through the mail. And all of them were sent to people critical of president trump, or who were frequent subjects of verbal attacks by the president. At this year's Tony awards, de Niro took aim at the president. At the time, the president responding, saying Dee Nore rewas a very low iq individual, too many shots to the head by real boxers. But across the country tonight, a renewed debate over political rhetoric going too far. And last night, in Wisconsin, the president condemning what he called political violence. We want all sides to come together in peace and harmony, we can do it. We can do it. We can do it. Reporter: What's unclear is how long the push for harmony will last. Two years into his presidency, and crowds are still chanting "Lock her up." This just days ago. But last night, the president saying this -- And by the way, do you see how nice I'm behaving tonight? This is like -- have you ever seen this? We're all behaving very well. And hopefully we can keep it that way, right? We're going to keep it that way. The president overnight. Gio Benitez now with us and authorities are now saying, gio, that it actually arrived on Tuesday and was just discovered today? Reporter: Yeah, that's right, David, because that retired detective, he was watching the news and he recognized that image because on Tuesday, he had seen a very similar package when he screened de Niro's mail. He knew who to call, he was a retired detective, so he ended up calling the bomb squad directly. David? Gio Benitez, our thanks to you tonight.

