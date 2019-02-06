Transcript for A suspected shark attack has been reported off the coast of North Carolina

in the broadcast. Now to some breaking news out of North Carolina, where a 17-year-old was badly injured in a shark attack. Here's Diane Macedo. Possible shark attack, ft. Macon state park. Reporter: A suspected shark attack off the coast of North Carolina. Rescuers rushing to a horrifying scene. Female subject, female subject badly injured. Leg is almost amputated at this time. Badly injured. Reporter: The victim, a 17-year-old girl. All of a sudden everyone started screaming and I looked to my left, and it looked like she was belly crawling on the beach. Reporter: Authorities say it happened around 12:20 P.M. On Sunday afternoon as the teen was swimming at ft. Macon state park. A ranger says it was a shark attack. Fire officials describe deep lacerations to her leg, pelvis, and hand areas. The incident comes just a week after a California grandfather was killed in a shark attack while vacationing in maui. Back in North Carolina, the injuries were so severe, the victim had to be rushed to the hospital via helicopter. At last check, her condition was still unknown.

