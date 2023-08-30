Swimmer Jamie Cail's cause of death revealed

An autopsy found the U.S. swimming champion died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but her family disagrees.

August 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live