Swimmers possibly electrocuted at Arizona lake

More
Two brothers who were in their 50s died after swimming at Lake Pleasant in Arizona and authorities are investigating the cause after firefighters secured the dock.
0:22 | 07/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Swimmers possibly electrocuted at Arizona lake

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Two brothers who were in their 50s died after swimming at Lake Pleasant in Arizona and authorities are investigating the cause after firefighters secured the dock. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71784690","title":"Swimmers possibly electrocuted at Arizona lake","url":"/WNT/video/swimmers-possibly-electrocuted-arizona-lake-71784690"}