Transcript for Synagogue shooting suspect appears in court

We have new reporting tonight after the first court appearance of the suspect in that deadly synagogue shooting today, pleading not guilty to all charges, including murder. But prosecutors now revealing the weapons the shooter carried and how much higher the toll might have been. And now, we know that it was the suspect himself that called 911 to report the shooting and his location. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman tonight. Everyone rise, please. Reporter: The 19-year-old standing in court, stone-faced, that jaw clenched, as the prosecutor recounted his alleged synagogue shooting spree and the killing or Lori Kaye. The department shot her twice as she turned to flee, killing her. Reporter: Tonight, prosecutors giving new details, claiming earnest came ready for carnage. Facing life in prison, the earnest coldly told the judge he underthe proceedings. Yes. Reporter: Earnest pleading not guilty to all charges including arson on a mosque last month, which authorities say he bragged about in an online post written before the attack. In the manifesto, the defendant expressed his intent to send Jews to hell. Reporter: The post said he'd martyr himself for the white race, but that's not what happened on Saturday. First, a con agree gant chased him out of the synagogue, and then -- The defendant called 911 and reported shooting at the synagogue. He gave his location to the dispatcher and said that he was armed. Reporter: Today, appearing in that blue jumpsuit, a stark contrast to the teenage pianist. The judge denying his bail. Today, David, for the first time, prosecutors said they have surveillance video of that attack. That, as the synagogue's school opened for the first time under heavy police security. David? All right, Matt Gutman with us again tonight. Thank you, Matt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.