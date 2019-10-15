Taco Bell recalls 2.3M pounds of seasoned beef due to metal shavings

More
The fast food chain said the shavings were found in a meal; the recall affects 21 states.
0:09 | 10/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Taco Bell recalls 2.3M pounds of seasoned beef due to metal shavings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"The fast food chain said the shavings were found in a meal; the recall affects 21 states.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66300011","title":"Taco Bell recalls 2.3M pounds of seasoned beef due to metal shavings","url":"/WNT/video/taco-bell-recalls-23m-pounds-seasoned-beef-due-66300011"}