Taliban gains ground in Afghanistan as US troops withdraw

More than 90% of American troops have now withdrawn from Afghanistan. Hundreds of Afghan fighters have abandoned their security posts and are fleeing across the border as the Taliban advances.
2:27 | 07/07/21

