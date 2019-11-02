Target updates app after pricing issue is raised

A news report revealed that prices changed depending on whether consumers were inside or outside of the store.
0:12 | 02/11/19

Transcript for Target updates app after pricing issue is raised
Targets and I says it is now updating its shopping app after a news report that said the phone apple raised some prices once you walked into the store. Targets as the apple now wistful quote arm lying and in store prices.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

