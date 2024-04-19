Taylor Swift releases surprise double album, breaks streaming records

Swifties stayed up late for the pop star's latest album " The Tortured Poets Department," and its surprise second volume "The Anthology," shattering streaming records on Spotify and Amazon Music.

April 19, 2024

