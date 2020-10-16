Teacher built free library in her garage for her students

Jennifer Martin, an elementary school reading teacher in Texas, built a free library in the garage of her home for students who didn’t have easy access to a public library.
1:43 | 10/16/20

Teacher built free library in her garage for her students

