Teacher carries child with spina bifida so she can enjoy class field trip

More
Ryan Neighbors, who is paralyzed from the waist down, and her mother thought the 10-year-old might have to skip the Falls of the Ohio State Park, until teacher Jim Freeman stepped in.
1:37 | 09/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teacher carries child with spina bifida so she can enjoy class field trip

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:37","description":"Ryan Neighbors, who is paralyzed from the waist down, and her mother thought the 10-year-old might have to skip the Falls of the Ohio State Park, until teacher Jim Freeman stepped in.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65914018","title":"Teacher carries child with spina bifida so she can enjoy class field trip","url":"/WNT/video/teacher-carries-child-spina-bifida-enjoy-class-field-65914018"}