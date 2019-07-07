Transcript for Team USA are role models and inspire millions of fans

Finally tonight, the essence of "America strong." Team usa, that history making world cup win, inspiring us in so many ways. Goal! Reporter: With every goal on soccer's biggest stage, team usa was doing so much more than playing a game. It was amazing. Amazing. Reporter: With every kick, this team connecting with fans back home in ways not measured on a scoreboard. The women's team, they're like superheroes to me. I cried, like, every single goal. They're awesome, yeah. Reporter: Role models in so many ways. From their diligence to their performance under pressure. Speaking out about equal pay and bringing home a world cup title. That's it. U.S. Winning their fourth world cup. Reporter: Champions in every sense of the word. It's so good to see, like, a group of women supporting each other, lifting each other up. It makes it all the better. Reporter: Their impact seen in these images from all over America. From tiny fans, like this group of little girls watching in awe from New Orleans, to these friends, who grew up playing soccer together. Watching every moment in the big apple. Sending this message to team usa from everyone back home. Just thank you for inspiring young women. For working as hard as you have. And kind of just being a really great representation for our country.

