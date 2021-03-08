Teen asks former coach to adopt her

Alabama youth coach Daniel Donaldson and his family offered to foster one of his players who had a difficult foster care experience. After 524 days, the teen asked the family if they would adopt her.
1:43 | 08/03/21

