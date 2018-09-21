Transcript for 'I wasn't getting out of this': Teen says of day teacher kidnapped her

A massive manhunt that made national headlines a fifteen year old Tennessee girl who disappeared. With her fifty year old teacher they were later seen on surveillance. She was founded tonight she's talking to our need to pilgrim. Almost forty days on the run through nine states Elizabeth thomas' story captivated the nation. Many felt like cabinet horrible Reynolds Elizabeth now says when her teacher tad Cummins came to pick her up the day they disappeared. He had it done. The concept middle console. And Yoon noon then. I wasn't going out of this Google should started when she was the new kid in school commons was or health teacher and a mentor of sorts. But soon she says his intentions. Became sinister. It was fourth period and then next thing and now you said you look pretty nice they can. When did he take it from saying things like that to something more whenever you first kissed me. That was. Never realize is getting to bar while on the ride. She says she was trapped was there any moment that you thought maybe I can run out of this room he sleeping and he made me sleep thinking and and my clothes or be put smiles. The dual eventually making their way to this cabin where the 38 day journey ended the day that the police show up. I was a best at my life. And even relying so many new details about their time on the run like. That she left clues for authorities in hopes that they would find her tad Cummins pleading guilty. Earlier this year to transporting a minor across state lines for sex he is facing at least ten years behind bars if you think you.

