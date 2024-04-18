Teen killed in crash at Las Vegas bus stop

A driver accused of driving under the influence crashed into a Las Vegas bus stop, killing a 42-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy.

April 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live