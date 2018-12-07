Transcript for Teen who spent 10 hours fighting rip current: 'I didn't want to die'

Increasing concern ove rip currents up and down the east coasnight. They hav turned de. One swimmer carried out to sea R nrly ten hours and surviving. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo for us.eporter: Tight, rip currents turning deadly. Lifeguards alreaescuing hundredsswimmers packed beaches up and Dowe east coast. In volusia county, Florida, a ear-old man from man died after beingptby a P current Wednesday. How quickly can you getwe in one of those currents? It can be instant. You can go from standing in knee deepater at low tide, step into a deep rip current and soons you takeour feet off the bottom, it can just sweep you out. Reporter: That's what in Georgia. A r-old males missing for 30 minutes. Th hear him yelling for help T can't seem. I didn't want to die out there. I was talking to god the entire night. Reporter: The teeig the current for teneling hon the dark. He says did bt to stay calm, as T coast guard and his faesperately sad. I screaming. I was llering. I was looking. The following morning, where he was able to get lp that teen says that when G tired, he simply floated on his back. And that's exactly what lifeguards say you should do. If you find yelf in rip current and Swimm parlel to shore just gets tootiring, it's a simple move that could your life. David? Allght, good advice. Victor, thanu.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.