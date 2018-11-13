Transcript for Teen surprises stepfather with name change for his birthday

America strong. A birthday gift for a stepfather. And this simple question -- what's in a name? It turns out, everything. A stepfather opening his gift. His stepdaughter revealing she had taken his last name. Read it out loud. Oh! Reporter: The family all there in Oregon. The framed certificate revealing his stepdaughter, in his life since she was 5 months old, officially changing her last name. She wrote about her stepdad, saying, my greatest gift in life is you being my dad. Here I am with your gift. I changed my last name for you. I love you forever. Happy birthday. And tonight, their message for us. Hi, David. Hi, David. Reporter: Gigi telling us the decision was simple. Here's what she said. Now that it's legal, I feel like I'm more part of you. The family? Yeah, more part of the family, too, because now we all have the same last name, so, I just feel like more complete. Reporter: His life now more complete, too. The tears when he saw that last name. Our stepparents are often our unsung heroes. Thank you for watching on a Tuesday night. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.