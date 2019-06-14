Transcript for Teenager attacked by shark speaks out

Next, we're hearing from the high school student who survived a shark attack, losing part of her leg. Her father saying he hit the shark with everything he could. Here's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, true grit from the teenager who lost her leg in that shark attack in North Carolina. When I was in that water, I was praying. I'm like, I'm 17. I got so much to do. Reporter: A determined Paige winter speaking out for the first time in this hospital video. I'm going to able to walk, I'm going to be able to write. I'm going to be able to do just kind of like everything. Reporter: But that day, Paige came close to dying. She's in bad shape. I mean, her leg is almost gone. Reporter: Her father, a paramedic firefighter, today describing how she disappeared in an instant. I dove under and I grabbed her. And when I pulled her up, a shark came up with her. And it had a big -- just a big eye just staring at you. And I hit it with everything I could and it let go. Reporter: Paige rushed to shore and airlifted to the hospital with deep lacerations. Her leg amputated above the knee. The shark took her leg, but it did not take her spirit. Reporter: And tonight Paige with her own message -- I think I can transform this to something good for me, for sharks, and the environment. Reporter: Paige also lost fingers in the attack. But doctors say her surgeries were successful. She's expected to be out of the hospital next week. David? Thank you. Now to the severe thunderstorm threat over

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.