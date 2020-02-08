Transcript for Teenager rescued after being lost in woods for more than a week

Back now with a miracle rescue. A teenager found after nearly a week lost in the woods. Here's janai Norman. Reporter: Tonight, rescuers are calling it a miracle. A teenager surviving eight days alone in the Washington wilderness. And he told my husband, "And give your wife a hug because we found your daughter alive." Reporter: Gia Fuda disappeared July 24th. Investigators finding her car on a king county highway. Her purse still inside, but no sign of Gia or her phone for more than a week. Her parents in agony. And honestly, the search people, they thought she was dead. I mean, they were searching for her body. Reporter: Search crews covered hundreds of miles. And then Saturday, a break in crews finding a notebook and clothing, and then Gia, dehydrated but alive. She'd gotten lost trying to get help after her car ran out of gas. Surviving for more than a week on creek water and berries, telling her parents their advice kept her alive. We used to tell the girls on the soccer team, never give up. Never, ever give up. And she said, I remember you telling me that, so I didn't. Reporter: Gia's in the hospital recovering. Her parents say she is okay

