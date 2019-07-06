Transcript for 4 teenagers arrested in connection to robbery, assault on gay couple

Next to that the shocking attack on two women beaten and robbed on a London city bus allegedly targeted because they are lesbian. One woman posting their story with images of bloody days V faces on Facebook. ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell is in London. Reporter: This shocking image of two women beaten and bloody, for being les Boone yeah. It was shared on Facebook by the women who say they were targeted in a homophobic attack last week on a London bus. They started very aggressively harassing us. One of them stayed a couple of rows behind and was throwing coins at us. Reporter: The bbc reporting that Chris, an American, and Melania geymonat, were on a date riding a double decker bus, holding hands, when a group of young men started making lewd comments, then turned violent. I don't know, we got from fighting on the top of the bus down to the lower deck but in that time frame, they took my phone, her bag, and they ran off the bus. Reporter: Tonight, British police have arrested four male suspects between ages 15 to 18. And are looking for others. Tom, the young men being held for robbery and grievous bodily harm. The women choosing to speak out to raise awareness amid a rise in homophobic hate crimes here in London. Tom? 69. Ian Pannell with the brutal attack.

