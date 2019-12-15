Transcript for 2 teenagers arrested after mall shooting near Atlanta

And next to new developments in the shooting incident inside a mall. Twouspects arrested after shots were fired inside the mall. Authorities say the shooting started as an argument in the food court, and escalated. Here's Zachary kiesch. Oh! Reporter: Tonight, two teenagers arrested after a terrifying mall shooting sent holiday shoppers running for their lives. Everybody is running outside. They're advising the shooting is happening downstairs. Reporter: Dramatic video highlights the level of chaos and confusion in the Cumberland mall near Atlanta Saturday. I'm just thanking god, I'm still alive. Reporter: Watch as parents, fearing the worst, shield children, some tossing chairs and dropping shopping bags, rushing for cover. There was a lady with her children. She was in pure pandemonium, she didn't know what was going on. There was an elderly woman on the floor. Reporter: Officers carrying assault rifles swarm the scene, searching for the gunman. Police say it started with an argument in the food court that escalated. Leaving one shot. Police arresting 18-year-old Zaire dhanoolal, charging him with aggravated assault. And 19-year-old joweer Ponce, charging him with reckless conduct and carrying a concealed weapon. Luckily, it was not an active shooter incident, but it did have a high response out of the abundance of caution due to the area, shoppers. Reporter: Police are calling this an isolated incident, and say the victim is recovering. Tonight, that mall has reopened. Tom? Zachary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.