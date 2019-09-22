Transcript for Teens allegedly kill man in random attack at Maryland fairground

Time now for our "Index." And the apparent random but deadly attack at a Maryland fairground. Police in Frederick taking a 15-year-old and 16-year old into custody, accused of an unprovoked attack against a 59-year-old man who later died. Police say the suspects may have been playing the so-called knockout game where random people are punched by surprise. And the collapsed bridge in Tennessee leaving that heavy equipment operator in a precarious spot. Co-workers urging him not to move. Firefighters who happened to be practicing rescues nearby arriving on the scene just in time, putting that practice into action. No injuries reported. And the hotel evacuation in the heart of times square. That smoky fire setting off alarms early this morning, frightening guests. Fire officials say three people were injured as the blaze spread through a bar kitchen next door to the Hyatt. And an emergency situation in a parking lot in Las Cruces, New Mexico. A couple traveling cross-country when their pickup went up in flames. Their propane tank igniting and exploding, caught on police body cam. That couple airlifted to a Texas hospital with serious burns, recovering tonight. Three horses and three dogs traveling with them said to be okay.

