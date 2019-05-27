Transcript for 2 teens missing from Texas beaches as officials warn of rip currents

Rip currents have claimed two lives just this holiday weekend and two more swimmers are missing. ABC's gio Benitez on what you need to know to stay safe. Reporter: Tonight, an alarming start to the summer beach season. Two teens missing off beaches near galveston, Texas, since last night. It looks bad. Reporter: Red flags flying today. The rip current danger so great, the beach patrol warning children to not go in past their ankles. It looks like it's something that you should not go into, even if you are a strong Reporter: On North Carolina's outer banks Sunday -- I've got a body underwater, he's not moving. Reporter: A father of three drowned in a rip current. The eighth death there in just a week. There's been too many drownings in the area, just recently, and it's easily avoidable. Reporter: Rip currents form when waves break fiercely at the shore. A stream of water moving away from the beach then takes a swimmer with it. That's where the rip current is, so, we're going in. To learn more, I swam into a rip current with the watchful eyes of ocean rescue in ft. Lauderdale. It took just a few minutes to get out here and now we're starting to feel it. I intentionally swim against the current. Oh, that's hard. That's hard. When you have little kids, people that have never been to the ocean, that's where it becomes a problem, that's where we're making rescues. Reporter: Tom, if you get caught in a rip current, don't panic. Just let it carry you out, then swim parallel to shore to get out of it. But most critically, make sure you're at a beach with a lifeguard on duty. Tom? Such an important tip. All right, gio, thank you.

