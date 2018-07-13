Tennis icon Serena Williams headed to 10th Wimbledon final

It will be her first final since giving birth to her first child in September.
0:12 | 07/13/18

Transcript for Tennis icon Serena Williams headed to 10th Wimbledon final
And less than a year after giving birth Serena Williams back in the Wimbledon finals tonight her tense final tomorrow her first since giving birth to her daughter seen in this video today going viral. There she is going fast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

